Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 10810U

Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
Intel Core i7 10810U
Intel Core i7 10810U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10810U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10810U and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +42%
12932
Core i7 10810U
9137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i7 10810U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 May 13, 2020
Launch price - 443 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake-U
Model number i7-1165G7 i7-10810U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i7 10810U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10810U or i7 1165G7?
