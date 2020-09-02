Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 10850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +1%
499
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2564
Core i7 10850H +13%
2894
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +14%
3255
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12932
Core i7 10850H +2%
13149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +27%
1524
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5122
Core i7 10850H +9%
5591
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
