Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 11375H

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
Intel Core i7 11375H
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i7 11375H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11375H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11375H and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11375H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i7 11375H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-1165G7 i7-11375H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 30-30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i7 11375H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

