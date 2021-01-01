Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 11375H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11375H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11375H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
563
Core i7 11375H +8%
610
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2261
Core i7 11375H +15%
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2933
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10598
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +4%
1566
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5284
Core i7 11375H +1%
5321
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i7-11375H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|30-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 11375H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
