We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11390H and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1458 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i7 11390H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 June 21, 2021
Launch price 426 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 i7-11390H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 29-34x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11390H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i7 11390H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11390H or i7 1165G7?
