We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1636 vs 1177 points
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +30%
1440
Ryzen 3 3100
1104
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +73%
9288
Ryzen 3 3100
5382
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +30%
3122
Ryzen 3 3100
2406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +80%
20988
Ryzen 3 3100
11685
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +38%
1622
Ryzen 3 3100
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +66%
8459
Ryzen 3 3100
5111
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-11700 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3100
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i7 11700?
