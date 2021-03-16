Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
67
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1636 vs 1177 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +30%
1440
1104
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +73%
9288
5382
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +30%
3122
2406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +80%
20988
11685
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +38%
1622
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +66%
8459
5111
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
