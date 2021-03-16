Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700 or Ryzen 5 3600XT: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600XT and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1322 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +11%
3098
Ryzen 5 3600XT
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +13%
20992
Ryzen 5 3600XT
18639
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +26%
1663
Ryzen 5 3600XT
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +33%
9424
Ryzen 5 3600XT
7074

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 7, 2020
Launch price 323 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-11700 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600XT
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i7 11700?
