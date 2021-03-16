Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1489 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1412
Ryzen 5 5600G +5%
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9177
Ryzen 5 5600G +21%
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3098
Ryzen 5 5600G +1%
3144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +7%
20992
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +13%
1663
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +26%
9424
7475
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|323 USD
|259 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
