Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1233 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +6%
1412
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9177
Ryzen 7 4700G +37%
12602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +13%
3098
2731
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +6%
20992
19801
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +35%
1663
1232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +20%
9424
7880
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
