Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1445
Ryzen 7 5700X +6%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9340
Ryzen 7 5700X +53%
14321
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +1%
1670
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9683
Ryzen 7 5700X +6%
10235
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11700
|Vermeer
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
