Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700 or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i7 11700
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i7 11700
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1432 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 18.27 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i7 11700 – 54 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
9340
Ryzen 7 5800H +31%
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
20865
Ryzen 7 5800H +3%
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +16%
1670
Ryzen 7 5800H
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +32%
9683
Ryzen 7 5800H
7309
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Cezanne
Model number i7-11700 -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11700 or Intel Core i7 10700
2. Intel Core i7 11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
3. Intel Core i7 11700 or Intel Core i7 12700K
4. Intel Core i7 11700 or Intel Core i5 12400
5. Intel Core i7 11700 or Intel Core i7 11700KF
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Apple M1 Pro
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 11400H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i7 11700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский