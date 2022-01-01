Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1432 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 18.27 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i7 11700 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +1%
1445
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9340
Ryzen 7 5800H +31%
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3120
3110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20865
Ryzen 7 5800H +3%
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +16%
1670
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +32%
9683
7309
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-11700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
