We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1513 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 11700 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
9340
Ryzen 7 6800H +41%
13148
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +10%
1670
Ryzen 7 6800H
1522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Rembrandt
Model number i7-11700 -
Socket LGA-1200 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i7 11700?
