Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H VS Intel Core i7 11700 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 (desktop) against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6800H and 11700 Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1513 points

4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Newer - released 10-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers

Supports quad-channel memory

Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 11700 – 45 vs 65 Watt

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Rembrandt Model number i7-11700 - Socket LGA-1200 FP7 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 32x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm TDP 65 W 45 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 256 768 TMUs 64 48 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 32 12 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11700 0.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 6800H 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB - Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20