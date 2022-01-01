Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1665 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1432
Ryzen 7 7700X +37%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11038
Ryzen 7 7700X +75%
19307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3095
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20592
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1657
Ryzen 7 7700X +33%
2204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9606
Ryzen 7 7700X +50%
14370
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-11700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|45x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
