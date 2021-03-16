Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700 or Ryzen 9 3900X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Intel Core i7 11700
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Intel Core i7 11700
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1297 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
9177
Ryzen 9 3900X +102%
18570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +14%
3098
Ryzen 9 3900X
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
20992
Ryzen 9 3900X +56%
32834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +29%
1663
Ryzen 9 3900X
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
9424
Ryzen 9 3900X +24%
11677

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price 323 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-11700 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

