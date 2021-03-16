Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
85
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
80
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1412
Ryzen 9 5900 +11%
1573
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9177
Ryzen 9 5900 +125%
20665
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3098
Ryzen 9 5900 +12%
3482
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20992
Ryzen 9 5900 +66%
34922
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +3%
1663
1616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9424
Ryzen 9 5900 +20%
11344
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
