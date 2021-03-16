Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1412
Ryzen 9 5950X +13%
1600
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9177
Ryzen 9 5950X +179%
25618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3098
Ryzen 9 5950X +12%
3461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20992
Ryzen 9 5950X +119%
46076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1663
1669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9424
Ryzen 9 5950X +69%
15930
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1