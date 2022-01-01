Intel Core i7 11700 vs Apple M1
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 11700 – 14 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 18.25 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1445
Apple M1 +6%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +20%
9340
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3120
Apple M1 +21%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +41%
20865
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1670
Apple M1 +5%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9683
Apple M1 +3%
9984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-11700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
