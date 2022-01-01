Intel Core i7 11700 vs Apple M1 VS Intel Core i7 11700 Apple M1 We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between M1 and 11700 Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700 Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz) Advantages of Apple M1 Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 11700 – 14 vs 65 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

Around 18.25 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and Apple M1

General Vendor Intel Apple Released March 16, 2021 November 20, 2020 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Rocket Lake Icestorm and Firestorm Model number i7-11700 - Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 8 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 25x - Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 12MB (shared) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 16 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm TDP 65 W 14 W Max. temperature 100°C - iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1278 MHz Shading Units 256 1024 TMUs 64 64 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 32 128 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11700 0.46 TFLOPS Apple M1 2.6 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.25 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page - PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 -