Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700 or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700 vs Apple M2 Pro

Intel Core i7 11700
VS
Apple M2 Pro
Intel Core i7 11700
Apple M2 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Around 154.8 GB/s (310%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1665 points
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700
1439
M2 Pro +15%
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
10983
M2 Pro +36%
14898
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
19861
M2 Pro
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700
1653
M2 Pro +19%
1975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
9613
M2 Pro +51%
14531
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 June 1, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-11700 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
TDP 65 W 30 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1344 MHz
Shading Units 256 2432
TMUs 64 152
ROPs 32 76
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11700 or Intel Core i5 12400
2. Intel Core i7 11700 or Intel Core i7 11700K
3. Intel Core i7 11700 or Intel Core i7 10700
4. Intel Core i7 11700 or Intel Core i7 13700
5. Apple M2 Pro or Apple M1 Pro
6. Apple M2 Pro or Apple M2
7. Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i9 13900K
8. Apple M2 Pro or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
9. Apple M2 Pro or Apple M1 Ultra
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i7 11700?
EnglishРусский