Intel Core i7 11700 vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 154.8 GB/s (310%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1665 points
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1439
M2 Pro +15%
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10983
M2 Pro +36%
14898
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3126
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19861
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1653
M2 Pro +19%
1975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9613
M2 Pro +51%
14531
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-11700
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1344 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2432
|TMUs
|64
|152
|ROPs
|32
|76
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1