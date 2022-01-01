Intel Core i7 11700 vs i3 12100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i7 11700 – 60 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1437
Core i3 12100 +16%
1671
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +15%
9282
8052
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3095
Core i3 12100 +14%
3532
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +42%
20571
14476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1658
Core i3 12100 +2%
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +52%
9579
6314
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-11700
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1