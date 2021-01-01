Intel Core i7 11700 vs i5 10600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1799 vs 1213 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3556
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2866
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14037
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +48%
1799
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +59%
9852
6180
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700
|i5-10600
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
