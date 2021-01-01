Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700 or Core i5 10600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700 vs i5 10600

Intel Core i7 11700
Intel Core i7 11700
VS
Intel Core i5 10600
Intel Core i5 10600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600 and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1799 vs 1213 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +48%
1799
Core i5 10600
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +59%
9852
Core i5 10600
6180

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and i5 10600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 213 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-11700 i5-10600
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 33x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i5 10600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

