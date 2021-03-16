Intel Core i7 11700 vs i5 11400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1526 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +6%
1412
1330
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9177
Core i5 11400 +3%
9446
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +3%
3098
3017
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +21%
20992
17325
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +9%
1663
1521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +31%
9424
7205
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 17, 2021
|Launch price
|323 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700
|i5-11400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1