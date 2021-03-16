Intel Core i7 11700 vs i5 11400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1492 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +10%
592
537
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +66%
5466
3285
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2342
Core i5 11400F +32%
3102
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +16%
21004
18140
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +9%
1664
1520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +42%
9744
6882
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|323 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700
|i5-11400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
