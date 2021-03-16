Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700 or Core i5 11600KF: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600KF and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and i5 11600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 16, 2021
Launch price 323 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-11700 i5-11600KF
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

