We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 11700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700
1442
Core i5 12500H +19%
1711
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
11165
Core i5 12500H +11%
12341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700
3173
Core i5 12500H +13%
3591
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
20146
Core i5 12500H +9%
21950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
9665
Core i5 12500H +6%
10287
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-11700 i5-12500H
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 64 40
ROPs 32 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500H or i7 11700?
