Intel Core i7 11700 vs i5 12500H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 11700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1442
Core i5 12500H +19%
1711
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11165
Core i5 12500H +11%
12341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3173
Core i5 12500H +13%
3591
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20146
Core i5 12500H +9%
21950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +3%
1678
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9665
Core i5 12500H +6%
10287
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11700
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|64
|40
|ROPs
|32
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
