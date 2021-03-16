Intel Core i7 11700 vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1924 vs 1635 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1452
Core i5 12600K +32%
1910
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9484
Core i5 12600K +85%
17588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3142
Core i5 12600K +31%
4108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21326
Core i5 12600K +14%
24350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1643
Core i5 12600K +19%
1955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9277
Core i5 12600K +46%
13514
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-11700
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|64
|16
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5