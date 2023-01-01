Intel Core i7 11700 vs i5 13500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500 with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1850 vs 1665 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1439
Core i5 13500 +29%
1857
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10983
Core i5 13500 +88%
20689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3126
Core i5 13500 +29%
4025
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19861
Core i5 13500 +53%
30424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1653
Core i5 13500 +11%
1836
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9613
Core i5 13500 +35%
13010
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700
|i5-13500
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|14
|Total Threads
|16
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|154 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|64
|16
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|Intel Core i5 13500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
