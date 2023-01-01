Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700 or Core i5 13500: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500 with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13500 and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1850 vs 1665 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700
1439
Core i5 13500 +29%
1857
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
10983
Core i5 13500 +88%
20689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700
3126
Core i5 13500 +29%
4025
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
19861
Core i5 13500 +53%
30424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700
1653
Core i5 13500 +11%
1836
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700
9613
Core i5 13500 +35%
13010
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and i5 13500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-11700 i5-13500
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 14
Total Threads 16 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP - 154 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 16
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 13500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page Intel Core i5 13500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13500 or i7 11700?
