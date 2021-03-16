Intel Core i7 11700 vs i7 10700T
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 against the 2.0 GHz i7 10700T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Newer - released 11-months later
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1202 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 11700 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +25%
592
475
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +40%
5466
3914
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2342
Core i7 10700T +16%
2725
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +57%
21004
13385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +38%
1664
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +54%
9744
6326
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700
|i7-10700T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
