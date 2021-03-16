Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700 or Core i7 10875H: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz i7 10875H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10875H and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1262 points
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 11700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +15%
1412
Core i7 10875H
1227
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +12%
3098
Core i7 10875H
2764
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +35%
20992
Core i7 10875H
15548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +34%
1663
Core i7 10875H
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +31%
9424
Core i7 10875H
7169

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and i7 10875H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 April 2, 2020
Launch price 323 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake-H
Model number i7-11700 i7-10875H
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700 +21%
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 10875H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page Intel Core i7 10875H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10875H or i7 11700?
