Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
69
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1193 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +38%
1550
1127
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +106%
11201
5443
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +39%
3413
2461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +84%
21573
11734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +39%
1666
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +83%
9154
5005
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
