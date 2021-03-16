Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700F or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 11700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1193 points
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +38%
1550
Ryzen 3 3100
1127
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +106%
11201
Ryzen 3 3100
5443
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +39%
3413
Ryzen 3 3100
2461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +84%
21573
Ryzen 3 3100
11734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +39%
1666
Ryzen 3 3100
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +83%
9154
Ryzen 3 3100
5005

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700F and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-11700F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700F official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i7 11700F?
