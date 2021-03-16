Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
58
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1002 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +54%
1535
999
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +57%
11012
7015
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +49%
3363
2255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +63%
21381
13131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +67%
1651
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +62%
9031
5572
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
