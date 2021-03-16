Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700F or Ryzen 5 2600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600X and 11700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1069 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +41%
1535
Ryzen 5 2600X
1090
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +49%
11012
Ryzen 5 2600X
7406
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +42%
3363
Ryzen 5 2600X
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +52%
21381
Ryzen 5 2600X
14038
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +57%
1651
Ryzen 5 2600X
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +56%
9031
Ryzen 5 2600X
5791

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700F and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 19, 2018
Launch price - 229 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen+
Model number i7-11700F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700F official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7 11700F?
