Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
72
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
71
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1233 points
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +24%
1535
1238
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +22%
11012
8997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +30%
3363
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +22%
21381
17554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +34%
1651
1232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +32%
9031
6867
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
