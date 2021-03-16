Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22878
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8708
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
