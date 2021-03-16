Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700F or Ryzen 7 3800X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

Intel Core i7 11700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
Intel Core i7 11700F
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3800X and 11700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1308 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +15%
1535
Ryzen 7 3800X
1333
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F
11012
Ryzen 7 3800X +24%
13709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +24%
3363
Ryzen 7 3800X
2702
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F
21381
Ryzen 7 3800X +9%
23320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +28%
1651
Ryzen 7 3800X
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700F and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 399 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-11700F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700F official page AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i7 11700F?
