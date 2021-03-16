Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700F or Ryzen 7 4700G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

Intel Core i7 11700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
Intel Core i7 11700F
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700G and 11700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1233 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +16%
1535
Ryzen 7 4700G
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F
11012
Ryzen 7 4700G +14%
12602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +23%
3363
Ryzen 7 4700G
2731
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +8%
21381
Ryzen 7 4700G
19801
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +34%
1651
Ryzen 7 4700G
1232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +15%
9031
Ryzen 7 4700G
7880

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700F and AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-11700F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1100 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP - 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700F
n/a
Ryzen 7 4700G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700F official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

