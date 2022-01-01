Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G VS Intel Core i7 11700F AMD Ryzen 7 5700G We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700G and 11700F Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Unlocked multiplier

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700F and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 April 13, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Cezanne Model number i7-11700F - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 38x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz Shading Units - 512 TMUs - 32 ROPs - 8 TGP - 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11700F official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 24