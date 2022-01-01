Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700F or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i7 11700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i7 11700F
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 11700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F
11156
Ryzen 7 5700G +26%
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F
21568
Ryzen 7 5700G +15%
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F
8764
Ryzen 7 5700G +11%
9689
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700F and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Cezanne
Model number i7-11700F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700F official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

