Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1297 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +18%
1535
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11012
Ryzen 9 3900X +69%
18570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +23%
3363
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21381
Ryzen 9 3900X +54%
32834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +28%
1651
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9031
Ryzen 9 3900X +29%
11677
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
