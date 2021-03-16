Intel Core i7 11700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
85
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
80
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1535
Ryzen 9 5900 +2%
1573
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11012
Ryzen 9 5900 +88%
20665
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3363
Ryzen 9 5900 +4%
3482
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21381
Ryzen 9 5900 +63%
34922
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +2%
1651
1616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9031
Ryzen 9 5900 +26%
11344
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
