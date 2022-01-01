Intel Core i7 11700F vs Apple M1 VS Intel Core i7 11700F Apple M1 We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between M1 and 11700F Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz) Advantages of Apple M1 Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 11700F – 14 vs 65 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

Around 18.25 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700F and Apple M1

General Vendor Intel Apple Released March 16, 2021 November 20, 2020 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Rocket Lake Icestorm and Firestorm Model number i7-11700F - Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket Integrated GPU No Apple M1 GPU Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 8 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 25x - Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 12MB (shared) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 16 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm TDP 65 W 14 W Max. temperature 100°C - iGPU Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 GPU GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1278 MHz Shading Units - 1024 TMUs - 64 ROPs - 32 Execution Units - 128 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11700F n/a Apple M1 2.6 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.25 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11700F official page - PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 -