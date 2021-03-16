Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700F or Core i5 11400F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700F vs i5 11400F

Intel Core i7 11700F
VS
Intel Core i5 11400F
Intel Core i7 11700F
Intel Core i5 11400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400F and 11700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700F and i5 11400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 16, 2021
Launch price - 157 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-11700F i5-11400F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700F official page Intel Core i5 11400F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Сompetitors

