Intel Core i7 11700F vs i5 11600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1535
1539
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11012
Core i5 11600KF +1%
11152
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3363
3362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +8%
21381
19823
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1651
Core i5 11600KF +4%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +10%
9031
8217
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|i5-11600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
