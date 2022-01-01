Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700F or Core i5 12400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700F vs i5 12400

Intel Core i7 11700F
VS
Intel Core i5 12400
Intel Core i7 11700F
Intel Core i5 12400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 11700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F
1526
Core i5 12400 +11%
1700
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F
10999
Core i5 12400 +9%
11948
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +9%
21384
Core i5 12400
19671
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700F and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-11700F i5-12400
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700F
n/a
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700F official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11700F or Ryzen 7 3700X
2. Core i7 11700F or Ryzen 5 5600X
3. Core i7 11700F or Core i7 11700K
4. Core i7 11700F or Core i7 11700KF
5. Core i7 11700F or Core i7 10700KF
6. Core i5 12400 or Core i7 10700K
7. Core i5 12400 or Ryzen 7 5800X
8. Core i5 12400 or Core i5 10400
9. Core i5 12400 or Core i9 11900K
10. Core i5 12400 or Core i5 12600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400 or i7 11700F?
EnglishРусский