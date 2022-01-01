Intel Core i7 11700F vs i5 12600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1654 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1527
Core i5 12600KF +23%
1885
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10988
Core i5 12600KF +60%
17607
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3322
Core i5 12600KF +19%
3940
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21347
Core i5 12600KF +26%
26982
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1653
Core i5 12600KF +11%
1839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8769
Core i5 12600KF +33%
11655
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
