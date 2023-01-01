Intel Core i7 11700F vs i5 13400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400F with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1532
Core i5 13400F +17%
1792
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11037
Core i5 13400F +46%
16139
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8814
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|i5-13400F
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|10
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|148 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
