We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400F with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13400F and 11700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F
11037
Core i5 13400F +46%
16139
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700F and i5 13400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-11700F i5-13400F
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 10
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP - 148 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700F official page Intel Core i5 13400F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13400F or i7 11700F?
