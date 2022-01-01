Intel Core i7 11700F vs i5 13600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1654 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1540
Core i5 13600K +30%
2000
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11113
Core i5 13600K +111%
23410
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3329
Core i5 13600K +27%
4229
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21355
Core i5 13600K +79%
38329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1661
Core i5 13600K +21%
2018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8911
Core i5 13600K +83%
16338
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|i5-13600K
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
