Intel Core i7 11700F vs i7 10700

Intel Core i7 11700F
VS
Intel Core i7 10700
Intel Core i7 11700F
Intel Core i7 10700

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700 and 11700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1288 points
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +24%
1535
Core i7 10700
1238
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F
11012
Core i7 10700 +11%
12181
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +15%
3363
Core i7 10700
2932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +25%
21381
Core i7 10700
17083
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +29%
1651
Core i7 10700
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700F and i7 10700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 323 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-11700F i7-10700
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1000 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700F
n/a
Core i7 10700
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700F official page Intel Core i7 10700 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

