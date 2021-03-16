Intel Core i7 11700F vs i7 10700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1288 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +24%
1535
1238
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11012
Core i7 10700 +11%
12181
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +15%
3363
2932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +25%
21381
17083
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700F +29%
1651
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700F +9%
9031
8297
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|i7-10700
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
