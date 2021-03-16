Intel Core i7 11700F vs i7 10700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4912
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9002
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
