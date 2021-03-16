Intel Core i7 11700F vs i7 10700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8667
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|349 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1