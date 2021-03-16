Intel Core i7 11700F vs i7 10700T
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F against the 2.0 GHz i7 10700T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 11700F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
475
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3914
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2725
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6326
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|i7-10700T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
