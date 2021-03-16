Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
Intel Core i7 11700K
AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1723 vs 1002 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +110%
14732
Ryzen 5 2600
7015
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +53%
3455
Ryzen 5 2600
2255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +90%
24901
Ryzen 5 2600
13131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +79%
9965
Ryzen 5 2600
5572

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 September 11, 2018
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen+
Model number i7-11700K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 2600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700K and i7 11700K
2. Intel Core i9 10850K and i7 11700K
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i7 11700K
4. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Intel Core i7 11700K
5. Intel Core i7 11700 and i7 11700K
6. Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
7. Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
8. Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
9. AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 5 2600
10. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 2600

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7 11700K?
EnglishРусский