Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
58
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1723 vs 1002 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +56%
1561
999
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +110%
14732
7015
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +53%
3455
2255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +90%
24901
13131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +72%
1700
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +79%
9965
5572
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
