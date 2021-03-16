Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
37
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1213 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +20%
571
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +60%
5613
3505
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +34%
3465
2582
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +41%
24991
17726
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +39%
1683
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +34%
9004
6744
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
